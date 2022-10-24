New Prairie School Corp. discusses gender policy at board meeting

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the New Prairie United School Corporation had a public meeting for a plan that could impact several students’ lives.

The meeting invited the public’s input on a support plan for New Prairie students who identify as transgender or nonbinary.

The district superintendent, Dr. Paul White, said the support plan, in part, is about making New Prairie follow federal laws. But the policy has several families concerned about feeling like they’re not in the loop about how their child identifies at school.

Page 1 of the Gender Support Plan. (WNDU)

Dr. Paul White confirmed the document above is what a social worker fills out if a New Prairie student between ages 5 and 19 says to them that they identify as a different gender from the one they’re assigned at birth.

Some families claim the district never told them about this policy, however, Dr. White counters that that’s not true, the policy has been publicized in school board meeting minutes since August.

The gender support plan does say, “school staff shall not disclose a student’s transgender or gender nonconforming status to parents/guardians without student’s permission unless permission is given by the district’s legal team.”

Dr. White explained more on this part of the policy.

“We are a public school system, and we are bound to certain federal and public requirements,” Dr. White explained. “And I think that some of that is being missed in this, you know, maybe the hope or the interpretation that we can have some standards that a private school would have a private religious school and we simply that is not something that is possible for New Prairie or any other public school system in this area or anywhere across the country. So that needs to be remembered at all this.”

No school board vote is scheduled for the meeting.

The section designated for the gender support plan is to gather public input.

