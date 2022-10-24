Michigan State Police investigating suspicious deaths in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan State Police Niles post is investigating the suspicious deaths of two people over the weekend in Cass County.

Authorities responded to a home in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a dead 46-year-old woman outside of the home with apparent gunshot wounds and a dead 42-year-old man inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say evidence at the scene and family members confirmed they were husband and wife. Additionally, it was determined they have lived at this location for at least two years.

Meanwhile, neighboring witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots coming from the home Saturday night between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Both of their autopsies are expected to be completed Monday.

Police say this incident appears to be isolated with no known suspects at-large. Meanwhile, there is no danger to the community.

This incident remains under investigation If you have any information, you’re asked to call 269-683-4411 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867.

