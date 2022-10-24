19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting

Victim’s injuries are not life-threatening
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:00 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a 19-year-old was hurt after they were struck by gunfire at Washington Park in Michigan City early Sunday morning.

Officers were originally called to Washington Park Lot 1 just after 4:25 a.m. on reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire.

A short time later, an officer was dispatched to the hospital on reports of a person who had been shot. When the responding officer arrived, they found a 19-year-old Michigan City resident who was struck by gunfire while at Washington Park Lot 1.

The shooting victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. A vehicle used to take the shooting victim to the hospital was also struck by gunfire.

Police say the victims from this shooting were part of a gathering at Washington Park Lot 1 at the time.

If you witnessed this shooting or have any additional information that could help police, you’re asked to contact Detective Mark Galetti at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1088 or via email at mgaletti@emichigancity.com.

You can also contact the Michigan City Police Department via Facebook Messenger, through its crime tip hotline number of (219) 873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous.

Other first responders who assisted with this incident include the Long Beach Police Department, Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS.

