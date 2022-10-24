MHSAA announces football playoff pairings

(WJRT)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:46 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The regular season came to a close this past weekend for high school football teams in Michigan, but several teams in our area will play at least one more game after advancing to the playoffs!

The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSSA) announced this year’s playoff pairings Sunday night. For a statewide list of pairings, click here. But here are the matchups involving teams in our area:

11-Player Tournament

DIVISION 3

REGION 2

District 2

East Grand Rapids (4-5) at St Joseph (8-1)

REGION 3

District 1

Sturgis (5-4) at Mason (9-0)

DIVISION 4

REGION 2

District 1

Paw Paw (4-5) at Edwardsburg (8-1)

Niles (5-4) at Three Rivers (5-4)

District 2

Vicksburg (5-4) at Hastings (8-1)

DIVISION 5

REGION 2

District 1

Hopkins (5-4) at Berrien Springs (6-2)

DIVISION 6

REGION 3

District 1

Watervliet (6-3) at Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-1)

Buchanan (8-1) at Constantine (8-1)

DIVISION 7

REGION 3

District 1

Brandywine (4-5) at Lawton (7-2)

DIVISION 8

REGION 3

District 1

White Pigeon (6-3) at Centreville (6-3)

8-Player Tournament

DIVISION 2

REGION 4

Camden-Frontier (5-4) at Colon (9-0)

Mendon (7-2) at Climax-Scotts (8-1)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezra Kipruto Kogei
Goshen College mourns loss of student-athlete who died from injuries suffered in crash
South Bend Police are responding to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania...
Teen identified as victim in deadly South Bend shooting
"The Sanderson Sisters" hand out candy at Mishawaka Park's Table or Treat the Riverwalk event...
Mishawaka’s Table or Treat draws big crowd to Riverwalk
Cassopolis man drowns while kayaking on Belas Lake
Trick-or-Treat WNDU
Halloween 2022: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana

Latest News

Marian boys soccer advances to Class 2A State Final
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) stiff arms UNLV defensive back Johnathan Baldwin (3)...
Notre Dame defeats UNLV 44-21
Friday Night Football: Week 10 scores and highlights for Michiana teams
After three games at The House That Rockne Built so far this year, the Fighting Irish have only...
Irish searching for solutions to home game struggles ahead of matchup against UNLV