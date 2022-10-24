MHSAA announces football playoff pairings

(WNDU) - The regular season came to a close this past weekend for high school football teams in Michigan, but several teams in our area will play at least one more game after advancing to the playoffs!

The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSSA) announced this year’s playoff pairings Sunday night. For a statewide list of pairings, click here. But here are the matchups involving teams in our area:

11-Player Tournament

DIVISION 3

REGION 2

District 2

East Grand Rapids (4-5) at St Joseph (8-1)

REGION 3

District 1

Sturgis (5-4) at Mason (9-0)

DIVISION 4

REGION 2

District 1

Paw Paw (4-5) at Edwardsburg (8-1)

Niles (5-4) at Three Rivers (5-4)

District 2

Vicksburg (5-4) at Hastings (8-1)

DIVISION 5

REGION 2

District 1

Hopkins (5-4) at Berrien Springs (6-2)

DIVISION 6

REGION 3

District 1

Watervliet (6-3) at Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-1)

Buchanan (8-1) at Constantine (8-1)

DIVISION 7

REGION 3

District 1

Brandywine (4-5) at Lawton (7-2)

DIVISION 8

REGION 3

District 1

White Pigeon (6-3) at Centreville (6-3)

8-Player Tournament

DIVISION 2

REGION 4

Camden-Frontier (5-4) at Colon (9-0)

Mendon (7-2) at Climax-Scotts (8-1)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.