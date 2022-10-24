The McRib returns this month, but it could be for the last time

FILE - This is not a drill. The McRib will make a return at the end of October!
FILE - This is not a drill. The McRib will make a return at the end of October!(Source: McDonald's)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Fast food giant McDonald’s is bringing back its McRib sandwich starting October 31.

In a tweet, McDonald’s says this will be the sandwich’s farewell tour.

The sandwich comes with seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun.

McDonald’s says “get one while you can” and “enjoy our famous pork sandwich as if it’s your last!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police investigating suspicious deaths in Cass County
Ezra Kipruto Kogei
Goshen College mourns loss of student-athlete who died from injuries suffered in crash
St. Joseph Co., Mich. man hurt in deadly crash
South Bend Police are responding to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania...
Teen identified as victim in deadly South Bend shooting
Florida man killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road

Latest News

FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard boat and a Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff boat search the area,...
Agency finds possible cause of seaplane crash that killed 10
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through these...
Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
Portion of North Shore Drive in South Bend closed for installation of new guardrail