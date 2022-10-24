Man charged in string of Elkhart County barn fires pleads guilty

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The man charged in connection to a string of barn fires in Elkhart County pled guilty in court Monday as part of a plea agreement.

Joseph Hershberger is facing eight counts of arson for all eight barn fires we’ve told you about extensively in Elkhart County dating back to April 2021.

Hershberger’s sentencing has been scheduled for Nov. 21.

His girlfriend, Sherry Thomas, is also accused in the arsons.

Joseph Hershberger and Sherry Thomas
Joseph Hershberger and Sherry Thomas(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)

