MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - E. Day Road in Mishawaka now has some westbound lane restrictions.

These are in place between Edison Lakes Parkway and Winding Brook Drive. There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through this area.

Crews are hoping to be done with their work by Nov. 4.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.