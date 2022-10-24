Florida man killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Florida man is dead after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday night in LaGrange County.

Indiana State Police say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. near the 111-mile marker. Police say Kubanychbek Abdyrakhmanov, 41, of Coral Springs, Fla. was driving east in a 2020 Lexus 460 passenger car when he struck a deer in the left lane of road.

Abdyrakhmanov then stopped his vehicle (in the left lane of the roadway) and got out to inspect the damage. This caused a chain reaction of multiple vehicles taking evasive action to avoid Abdyrakhmanov’s vehicle.

A 2014 Ford Transit van driven by a 26-year-old Ohio man was unable to stop in time and crashed into the rear of the Lexus at a high speed. As a result of that rear-end collision, Abdyrakhmanov was run over by his own vehicle while standing in the road, resulting in his death.

The driver of the van and his two passengers were not hurt in the crash. Neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected as contributing, however the driver was taken to a nearby hospital where he submitted to chemical testing as required by law for drivers involved in fatal or serious bodily injury crashes.

A passenger in Abdyrakhmanov’s vehicle at the time of the crash was not hurt. Family notifications have been made.

The eastbound lanes of the Toll Road were shut down for several hours while the investigation and clean up ensued.

Indiana Sate Police say the unfortunate and avoidable circumstances of this fatal crash should serve as a constant reminder for all motorists that become involved in a crash:

If the vehicle(s) involved are drivable, NEVER stop in the lane of travel.

Vehicle(s) should be moved over to the shoulder or onto the grass median as soon as possible to avoid secondary collisions. This is especially important on a highspeed interstate, and especially at night when visibility for other motorists is already limited.

If the vehicles are disabled in the roadway, drivers and passengers should not exit their vehicle, especially on a highspeed roadway such as an interstate. In most cases, it is by far safer to remain inside and buckled up until first responders arrive.

Indiana State Trooper Garrett Tharp was assisted at the scene by several troopers from the Toll Road, Bremen, and Fort Wayne Post(s), as well as the Lagrange County SD, LaGrange PD, LaGrange County Fire, Parkview EMS, the LaGrange County Coroner, Tom’s Towing, and IMR personnel (Toll Road Maintenance).

