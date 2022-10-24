First Alert Forecast: Dry Monday, Tracking Heavy Rain Tuesday Afternoon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: A few showers or brief thunderstorms are possible until the sun comes up. A few sprinkles could linger through the morning. Otherwise, we will be dry throughout the day on Monday. Clouds will increase throughout the day and the breeze will kick back up through the afternoon. High temperatures will again reach the middle 70s throughout the afternoon. High of 75 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will drop down into the low 60s overnight. Staying very mild. It will remain very windy overnight under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances stay away until the morning. Low of 60 degrees. Winds S 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Starting out the morning dry, but quickly bringing a few showers into the picture as the morning rush gets started. The showers remain scattered and lighter during the morning. During the afternoon periods of rain that could be heavy at times will be likely. The rain continues into the evening and overnight hours. It will be very windy throughout the day, winds gusting to 30 miles per hour from time to time. Rainfall could reach close to an inch for some parts of Michiana. High of 68 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain early with showers lingering into the morning commute. Most of the rain showers will move out of Michiana by 10am. The clouds will clear quickly heading through the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler and it will be very breezy throughout the day. High of 53 degrees. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: It will be dry but cooler heading through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s. More sunshine will be likely to end the week along with calmer winds. The next chance for showers will come on Halloween, something to keep a close eye on if you have any parties planned or you plan to head out Trick-or-Treating! Temperatures will continue to stay much cooler through the beginning of November with limited rain chances. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, October 23rd, 2022

Sunday’s High: 78

Sunday’s Low: 57

Precipitation: Trace

