Family remembers life of Noelle Riggins

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local family is speaking out against gun violence after the death of one of their own.

Riley High School Sophomore Noelle Riggins was shot and killed Friday afternoon on South Bend’s south side.

Just feet away from where Noelle Riggins was shot and killed, Lashanda Bell spoke about what made her only son so special; a good kid, hard worker, respectful of elders, and above all, a loving brother and son.

Noelle Riggins was living with family in Riverdale, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta, for the last two and a half years, going to school and playing football, but he returned to South Bend this summer to spend time with his siblings.

He was set to head back after the summer but decided to stay in Michiana and be there for his younger sister during her first year of high school.

That meant missing this year’s football season, but for him, spending quality time with family was well worth sitting out for a year.

“He just wanted to be here for his little sister, and he isn’t even here,” said Lashanda Bell, the mother of Noelle Riggins. “Four or five months of him being here, he isn’t even here. He can’t even accomplish what he came here to do, to see his little sister get through her freshman year, and it’s heartbreaking. And whoever you are, and you know who you are, turn yourself in.”

According to Bell, Riggins was always respectful to elders, referring to them as sir and ma’am, and was constantly petting and playing with the family dog.

The 16-year-old had been working at Culvers’ since the beginning of the summer, and Bell says he was always punctual.

“Death is real, and death is final; there’s no coming back from that,” said Sakeia Wilson, the aunt of Noelle Riggins. “We have to think about our decisions because what you do doesn’t just affect you, it affects everyone around you. We’re not the only family that is hurting. Noelle touched a lot of people because he was a good kid.”

According to the Gun Violence Archive, seven teens have been killed by shootings in Michiana in 2022, and just this year, over 1,050 teens have been shot and killed in the US.

“If you see something, say something. We need to try to save these kids. These kids are not growing (old). My sister isn’t going to get any grandkids from her son; she’s not going to see him graduate. This is over; now we have to work on saving someone else’s child. Our kids are our future, and their blood is being spilled in the streets daily. So, if you know anything about this situation, just call the police.”

The family will hold services for Noelle Riggins on Saturday at the Pentecostal Cathedral on Western Ave. The visitation is at 1 p.m., and services will be held at 2 p.m.

The family will also hold a candlelight vigil. That time and place are yet to be determined.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact South Bend Police or Michiana Crimestoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.