Elkhart Police Department welcomes 4 new officers

Elkhart Police Department swears in 4 new officers on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
Elkhart Police Department swears in 4 new officers on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department just got a little bit larger!

Four new police officers were sworn in on Monday, Oct. 24, and they bring a wide range of experience to the city!

Including Patrolman Max Chaffee, who recently completed an internship with the department. Originally from New Jersey, Patrolman Dexter Harris has worked for metro-county enforcement services as a patrol supervisor.

Also on the team is Patrolman Stephen Engles, who formerly worked for the border patrol. Engles also serves as a staff sergeant with the Army National Guard.

Finally, there’s Patrolman Megan Bortner. She is a transfer from the Warsaw Police Department, and a former member of the U.S. Navy Reserve.

They were all sworn in by Mayor Rod Roberson.

