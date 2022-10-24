Elkhart Police Department welcomes 4 new officers

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department just got a little bit larger!

Four new police officers were sworn in on Monday, Oct. 24, and they bring a wide range of experience to the city!

Including Patrolman Max Chaffee, who recently completed an internship with the department. Originally from New Jersey, Patrolman Dexter Harris has worked for metro-county enforcement services as a patrol supervisor.

Also on the team is Patrolman Stephen Engles, who formerly worked for the border patrol. Engles also serves as a staff sergeant with the Army National Guard.

Finally, there’s Patrolman Megan Bortner. She is a transfer from the Warsaw Police Department, and a former member of the U.S. Navy Reserve.

They were all sworn in by Mayor Rod Roberson.

