Deadly crash injures St. Joseph Co., Mich. man

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An eastern Michigan woman is dead while a St. Joseph County, Mich., man is injured following a head-on crash this weekend.

Michigan State Police officials said just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Mollie Royce, 45, of suburban Flint was driving east on M-60 near Blossom Road in Branch County when she crossed the center line.

She crashed head-on with a vehicle being driven by Billy Joe Vanwormer, of Colon.

Royce was pronounced dead at the scene. Vanwormer was hospitalized for his injuries. His condition is not available at this time.

