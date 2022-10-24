‘Cops & Goblins’ returns to Four Winds Field

Cops & Goblins
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Trick-or-treaters will flock to Four Winds Field on Monday for a very popular event.

The South Bend Police Department’s annual ‘Cops & Goblins’ event will take place from 5 – 7:30 p.m. on October 24.

Various groups and organizations will have tables set up around the concourse.

Guests will be able to grab some candy, plus talk organizations and law enforcement.

The event is free, but you do need a ticket to attend.

There’s a very limited amount left, so you’re asked to call the South Bend Police Department for more information.

