Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter.

On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her.

That means they’re working to update the boat’s 1955 engines.

They were salvaged off of a wreck in Lake Michigan, but now it’s time for an upgrade. They’ll be replaced by new, modern, mercury engines.

“We’re planning on moving the stairway from the front around to the side so the people aren’t coming down the stairs right in front of the door,” Shoff said.

The River Queen was built in 1948 and has been giving tours of the St. Joe River in Elkhart for nearly 75 years.

If you’d like to help preserve the River Queen, simply click here.

