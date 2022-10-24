Airsoft pistol confiscated from student at Eagle Lake Elementary School

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials in Edwardsburg are investigating after an airsoft pellet pistol was brought to a school last week.

It happened on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Eagle Lake Elementary School.

According to a letter sent out to parents, the student was immediately removed from class and the airsoft gun was taken away. The letter also says the airsoft gun was never brought out or used to threaten any other students.

School officials are asking parents to talk to their kids and emphasize that weapons are not allowed at school. They also want kids to remember to report to staff members if they see any weapons on school grounds.

You can read the full letter sent out to parents below:

(Edwardsburg Public Schools)

