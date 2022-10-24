LIVE: 3 dead, including suspect after shooting at St. Louis high school, police say

Several were injured in a Saint Louis-area school shooting on Monday. (Source: KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Three people, including the suspect, died in a shooting that happened at a high school in South City Monday morning.

The shooting happened at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. There is a large police presence at the scene. The FBI is investigating.

Police said a suspect is in custody and six people, including the suspect, were taken to the hospital. Their injuries ranged from gunshot wounds to shrapnel injuries and a report of a cardiac arrest.

It was not disclosed if the injured were students or staff at the school.

St. Louis Public Schools said on Twitter that the shooter was “quickly stopped” by police inside the school.

Students were being evacuated and taken to safe and secure sites, the district tweeted.

The St. Louis Police Department asked the public to avoid the area until further notice. Several blocks in the area are closed and are expected to remain closed for several hours.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

