2nd Chance Pet: Filbert

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Filbert!

Filbert is about 7 years old, so he doesn’t really have “puppy energy” anymore, but he still has plenty of get-up-and-go energy! Sarah believes he should be an easy dog to train.

Best of all, he loves to cuddle and give kisses! For more information on Filbert, watch the video above!

To adopt Filbert or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or stop by the shelter, which is located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, visit humanesocietystjc.org.

