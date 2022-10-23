Sunday Morning Spotlight: SGRho Blackout “Rhoyal” Affair Gala

By Jack Springgate
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The local Sigma Gamma Rho chapter president and historian stopped by 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk about their upcoming event.

They’re hosting their annual Blackout Royal Affair Gala on November 19th as a celebration of all the philanthropy they’ve done in Michiana over the past year.

They will also be recognizing the 100th anniversary of the founding of SGRho, the only historically Black sorority to be founded on a predominantly white campus.

The gala itself will raise money for the Real Sigma Service Foundation which will help the sorority give back even more.

“It goes back to our motto, greater service greater progress. Being the only historically Black sorority being founded at a predominantly white institution in 1922 when Butler only took 10 Black students a year was miraculous in itself, and those founders were all educators. Our 7 founders gave back to the community until they left this earth,” said SGRho Historian Sarah Taylor.

You can learn more about the gala and tickets by visiting this link.

Sunday Morning Spotlight: SGRho Blackout "Rhoyal" Affair Gala
