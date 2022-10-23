Pet Vet: Breast cancer in pets

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month – a month focusing on the challenges, treatments, and successes associated with this important condition.

Breast cancer not only affects people but threatens the health of dogs and cats as well.

Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to tell us about breast cancer in pets, as well as how this condition in animals is helping in our fight against this disease in people. For more information, watch the video above!

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you could always shoot him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.