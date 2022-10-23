Pet Vet: Breast cancer in pets

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month – a month focusing on the challenges, treatments, and successes associated with this important condition.

Breast cancer not only affects people but threatens the health of dogs and cats as well.

Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to tell us about breast cancer in pets, as well as how this condition in animals is helping in our fight against this disease in people. For more information, watch the video above!

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you could always shoot him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend Police are responding to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania...
Teen identified as victim in deadly South Bend shooting
One dead after car crashes into overpass on Indiana Toll Road
Police are investigating after a car was discovered buried in the backyard of a California...
Car found buried in backyard of home
Friday Night Football: Week 10 scores and highlights for Michiana teams
The event will take place Friday night from 5 – 10 p.m.
‘Haunted Walk through the Woods’ returns to Elkhart

Latest News

Cheryl Hunt from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to...
2nd Chance Pet: Princess
Humane Society of Elkhart County seeks pet food pantry donations
Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us...
2nd Chance Pet: Ryker
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina