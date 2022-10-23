Mishawaka’s Table or Treat draws big crowd to Riverwalk

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween is still over a week away, but that isn’t stopping Michiana from getting in the spirit.

All along the Riverwalk in Mishawaka, parents, and kids put on their best Halloween costumes and enjoyed “Table-or-Treat.”

Organized by the Mishawaka Parks Department, over 90 local businesses set up tables to promote their companies and hand out candy.

The parks department tells 16 News Now that the event has grown every year because it provides a safe place for families to trick-or-treat.

“With us having over 90 businesses, we had no choice but to use the entire riverwalk, so it’s three miles of free candy,” said Phil Blasko, parks superintendent of Mishawaka. “We anticipate about 4-5,000 people to show up to this awesome event. A lot of people in the community love this event because it’s a fun, safe way of trick-or-treating. You’re on the riverwalk; you’re not dealing with any roads or neighborhoods, so we really love this event.”

Over 3,500 hundred people attended the event last year.

