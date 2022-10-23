Local race raises awareness and funds for ALS reseach

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Taking place at St. Patrick County Park in South Bend, people from all over the country gather to run and walk for ALS.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, the racers go around a 3-mile loop for either 12 or 24 hours.

The organizers tell 16 News Now that many people who race have lost family members and friends to ALS, and they run because their loved ones could not.

“We have a lot of people who have come together, and they’re now friends and wouldn’t have met if they had not participated in this race, and they’re able to share their stories with each other as they walk the loops,” said Sara Miller, co-director of the St. Patrick’s 24-Hour Race. “We have people who just recently lost mothers and fathers, and they come out, and they run in their honor, and they kind of grieve during the course of the race, and its healing for them.”

According to ALS.org, “ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The progressive degeneration of the motor neurons leads to the death of motor neurons,” meaning that muscle movement becomes increasingly difficult until it becomes impossible.

Sara Miller said she started the race 11 years ago in honor of Dr. Faye Magneson, a local healthcare professional who battled ALS.

Miller says anyone who wants to support ALS research should donate to ALS TDI, a Boston-based research laboratory solely based on finding treatments for ALS.

The St. Patrick’s ALS race has raised over $20,000 for ALS research.

