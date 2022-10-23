Koreas exchange warning shots along sea border amid tensions

A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The rival Koreas say they’ve exchanged warning shots along near their disputed western sea boundary.

South Korea’s military says its navy fired warning shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship that it says violated the sea boundary early Monday.

North Korea’s military later said it fired 10 rounds of artillery shells as a warning to South Korea in response.

There were no reports of clashes between the Koreas.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend Police are responding to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania...
Teen identified as victim in deadly South Bend shooting
Ezra Kipruto Kogei
Goshen College mourns loss of student-athlete who died from injuries suffered in crash
Friday Night Football: Week 10 scores and highlights for Michiana teams
Man seriously hurt in Goshen shooting
Michiana women leaders receive accolades at YWCA ‘Tribute to Women Dinner.'
Michiana women leaders receive accolades at YWCA’s ‘Tribute to Women Dinner’

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
The owner of Gold's Gym and 5 others are feared dead after a plane crashed in Costa Rica.
Plane carrying Gold’s Gym owner, 5 others crashes in Costa Rica
The owner of Gold's Gym and 5 others are feared dead after a plane crashed in Costa Rica.
Gold's Gym owner, others feared dead after plane crash
FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base...
FBI: Person in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at base