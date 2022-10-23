Inaugural Pokagon Art Fest held at Howard Park

By Samantha Albert
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band hosted its first ever Art Fest on Saturday at Howard Park.

From handmade jewelry and art to basket making and performances, the Pokagon Art Fest was a free event, open to the public.

The Art Fest celebrated the contributions of the Pokagon tribe to the area while giving them a space to share their traditions.

Chairmen of the Pokagon Board told 16 News Now it meant a lot to them to be able to share their art at Howard Park.

“What’s nice about it being here at Howard Park is, the tribe was one of the first ones to donate money and we donated two and a half million dollars to this project,” said Gary Morseau, Vice Chairmen of the Pokagon Band Tribal Council.

“We’re just continuing our traditions, you know, and letting people see what we do, the different things we do, and how resilient we are as a people,” added Angie Rice, Chair of the Tribal Art Committee.

The Pokagon Band told 16 News Now that they plan to make the Art Fest an annual Event.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend Police are responding to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania...
Teen identified as victim in deadly South Bend shooting
Friday Night Football: Week 10 scores and highlights for Michiana teams
Ezra Kipruto Kogei
Goshen College mourns loss of student-athlete who died from injuries suffered in crash
Man seriously hurt in Goshen shooting
Michiana women leaders receive accolades at YWCA ‘Tribute to Women Dinner.'
Michiana women leaders receive accolades at YWCA’s ‘Tribute to Women Dinner’

Latest News

"The Sanderson Sisters" hand out candy at Mishawaka Park's Table or Treat the Riverwalk event...
Mishawaka’s Table or Treat draws big crowd to Riverwalk
Racers use headlamps to see the trail during St. Patrick County Park's annual ALS Race on...
Local race raises awareness and funds for ALS reseach
One racer drops to her knees after the 12-hour ALS race at St. Patrick's County Park in South...
St. Patrick's ALS Race
Kids dressed as clowns, school kids, and stormtroopers wait in line for candy at the Table or...
Mishawaka Riverwalk Halloween