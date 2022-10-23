Inaugural Pokagon Art Fest held at Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band hosted its first ever Art Fest on Saturday at Howard Park.

From handmade jewelry and art to basket making and performances, the Pokagon Art Fest was a free event, open to the public.

The Art Fest celebrated the contributions of the Pokagon tribe to the area while giving them a space to share their traditions.

Chairmen of the Pokagon Board told 16 News Now it meant a lot to them to be able to share their art at Howard Park.

“What’s nice about it being here at Howard Park is, the tribe was one of the first ones to donate money and we donated two and a half million dollars to this project,” said Gary Morseau, Vice Chairmen of the Pokagon Band Tribal Council.

“We’re just continuing our traditions, you know, and letting people see what we do, the different things we do, and how resilient we are as a people,” added Angie Rice, Chair of the Tribal Art Committee.

The Pokagon Band told 16 News Now that they plan to make the Art Fest an annual Event.

