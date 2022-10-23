2nd Chance Pet: Princess

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 22, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now welcomed a very special guest to the WNDU Studios Saturday morning who is looking for a new home.

Cheryl Hunt from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to her friend Princess!

Princess is a terrier mix who is 8 or 9 years old. Cheryl says she is great with kids, but she doesn’t like cats. She has been at the shelter since August. For more information, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Princess or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. You can also stop by the shelter, which is located at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

