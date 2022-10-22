St. Mary’s College celebrates 50th anniversary of Title IX

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Mary’s College held a reception on campus marking the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

There was a panel discussion with women who, in the 1970′s and 80′s, paved the way for women’s athletic programs at Notre Dame. Title IX passed in 1972 and bans sex-based discrimination.

“Our woman probably really have no idea of the doors that were closed to woman before Title IX, so sharing these experiences will be the highlight of the evening,” said Julie Schroeder-Biek, St. Mary’s College Director of Athletics.

In 1972, Notre Dame enrolled its first class of undergraduate women and women’s varsity sports soon followed.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend Police are responding to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania...
One killed in South Bend shooting
One dead after car crashes into overpass on Indiana Toll Road
The event will take place Friday night from 5 – 10 p.m.
‘Haunted Walk through the Woods’ returns to Elkhart
Police are investigating after a car was discovered buried in the backyard of a California...
Car found buried in backyard of home
It was three years ago when Hannah Turgeon and her dad were in town for a Notre Dame football...
Michiana Unsolved: The Death of Hannah Turgeon

Latest News

Friday Night Football Week 10 Pt. 2
Friday Night Football Week 10 Pt. 1
St. Mary's College marks 50th anniversary of Title IX.
St. Mary's College marks 50th anniversary of Title IX
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast