St. Mary’s College celebrates 50th anniversary of Title IX

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Mary’s College held a reception on campus marking the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

There was a panel discussion with women who, in the 1970′s and 80′s, paved the way for women’s athletic programs at Notre Dame. Title IX passed in 1972 and bans sex-based discrimination.

“Our woman probably really have no idea of the doors that were closed to woman before Title IX, so sharing these experiences will be the highlight of the evening,” said Julie Schroeder-Biek, St. Mary’s College Director of Athletics.

In 1972, Notre Dame enrolled its first class of undergraduate women and women’s varsity sports soon followed.

