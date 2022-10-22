Officials searching for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway after the Indiana Department of Correction says a resident walked away from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center late Friday night.

Shah’heed Webster, 21, did not return to the re-entry center after work at a South Bend business around 11:40 p.m. Friday. A witness said they saw him getting into a vehicle.

A warrant has been issued, and law enforcement is actively searching for Webster., who was sentenced to the Indiana Department of Correction in 2019 on two counts of robbery. His expected release date was January 2024.

Webster is 5′6″ and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Webster is asked to call police and not approach him .

The South Bend Community Re-Entry Center, located at 4650 Old Cleveland Road, is a low-level, minimum security facility where residents are allowed to leave for work. Residents typically have less than two years remaining on their sentence and are actively preparing for release.

