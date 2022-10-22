Notre Dame defeats UNLV 44-21

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP/WNDU) - Michael Mayer caught six passes for 115 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown, and Isaiah Foskey blocked two punts to set up a touchdown and a field goal in Notre Dame’s 44-21 win over UNLV 44-21 on Saturday.

It’s just the second victory in four home games this season for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame hadn’t scored a first-quarter touchdown in its first six games, being outscored 27-6, but scored two in the first quarter on Saturday and added three field goals by Blake Grupe to open a 23-7 lead.

It was a familiar story for the Rebels, who lost their third straight and have been outscored 96-40 in the first quarter.

Notre Dame relied heavily on the ground-game, rushing for 223 yards on 47 carries while scoring three touchdowns. Logan Diggs took on the bulk of that load, taking 28 of those carries for 130 yards.

Overall, Notre Dame (4-3) outgained UNLV (4-4) 428 yards to 299 yards.

Saturday’s win marked the first victory by more than two touchdowns for the Fighting Irish since they defeated Stanford 45-14 in the regular-season finale last year.

Notre Dame will have a tough test next weekend, as the Irish hit the road to face Syracuse (6-1), who lost its first game of the season on Saturday at No. 5 Clemson 27-21.

