Marian boys soccer advances to Class 2A State Final

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHESTERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marian boys soccer team punched its ticket to the Class 2A State Final after defeating Fort Wayne Canterbury 3-2 in the semi-state championship Saturday in Chesterton.

The Knights (18-1-2) will face Brebuef Jesuit (16-4-1) next weekend in Indianapolis. It’s yet to be determined whether they will play on Friday or Saturday. The game will be played at Carroll stadium on IUPUI’s campus.

The Knights were one of four Michiana-area high school soccer teams to play in a semi-state championship matchup on Saturday. Unfortunately, the three others saw their seasons come to a close.

The Penn boys soccer team were defeated by Noblesville 3-2 in the Class 3A bracket, while the Westview boys soccer team fell to Park Tudor 2-0 in the Class 1A bracket.

Meanwhile, Marian’s girls soccer team lost 1-0 to Leo in its Class 2A semi-state matchup.

