Man injured, flown to hospital in Goshen shooting investigation

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A 24-year-old is seriously injured following a Goshen shooting investigation early Saturday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., Goshen police were sent to the 1914 Elkhart Rd. after receiving multiple calls about a victim being shot in a parking lot at Crazyman’s, according to the address listed by police.

The victim is described as a white male with several gunshot wounds.

They were flown to a nearby hospital.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

No further information will be released at this time.

