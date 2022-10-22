Man injured, flown to hospital in Goshen shooting investigation
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A 24-year-old is seriously injured following a Goshen shooting investigation early Saturday morning.
Just after 3 a.m., Goshen police were sent to the 1914 Elkhart Rd. after receiving multiple calls about a victim being shot in a parking lot at Crazyman’s, according to the address listed by police.
The victim is described as a white male with several gunshot wounds.
They were flown to a nearby hospital.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
No further information will be released at this time.
