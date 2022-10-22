Irish searching for solutions to home game struggles ahead of matchup against UNLV

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s another home game week for the Fighting Irish football team, as they get ready to host UNLV Saturday afternoon.

However, the Irish haven’t seemed to use their home field to their advantage, and it feels like the walls are starting to cave in on The House That Rockne Built.

After three home games so far this year, the Fighting Irish have only come out on top in one.

They dropped their home opener to Marshall before rebounding against Cal. After picking up a win at North Carolina and a win over BYU in Las Vegas, the Irish returned home last weekend and were upset by Stanford.

When it comes to why the team has struggled at Notre Dame Stadium this season, head coach Marcus Freeman says he’s evaluating everything.

“There is not just one answer because if there was, we would fix it,” Freeman says. “It’s truly an evaluation of everything that goes into it and why we haven’t been able to execute here at Notre Dame Stadium versus the opponents we’ve faced, and what we have to do to correct it. We’re going to have a plan and approach it in practice. We’re going to attack it in hopes that on Saturday, the results when it matters are what you want.”

Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish are 3-3 at the halfway mark this season. So, what’s the outlook for this team heading into the second half of the season?

The Fighting Irish still have a trio of teams to play this season that are currently ranked in the top 15 of the AP Poll.

But Freeman wouldn’t entertain any long haul talk this week. He says he’s staying focused on the task at hand this Saturday against UNLV.

“We’re not talking about a bowl game,” Freeman says. “We’re worried about this next opportunity that we have on Saturday. The minute you start focusing on that, that’s going to lose the attention of your group and you’re going to lose the game to a good opponent in UNLV. We can’t worry about six games from now. We have to worry about taking care of what’s right in front of us.”

Kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. The game will be exclusively airing on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. Therefore, it will not air on WNDU.

