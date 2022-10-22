Indiana State Police accepting applications for dispatchers at Toll Road Post

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are currently accepting applications for regional dispatchers at the Toll Road Post to staff the Regional Dispatch Center that operates out of the facility located at 52422 County Road 17 in Elkhart County.

This dispatch center covers the length of the Toll Road as well as the Bremen District. The Bremen District covers Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall, and Kosciusko counties.

Primary responsibilities of a dispatcher are to receive, record, and accurately dispatch information to police personnel, other law enforcement agencies and other support services through the use of a Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) System, Records Management System (RMS), Automatic Vehicle Locator (AVL), Geographic Information System (GIS) and other Regional Dispatch Center resources.

A high school diploma or GED equivalent is required as well as the ability to be seated in a confined area for extended periods of time.

Pay starts at $47,320 per year, but may be adjusted based on education, experience, and training. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plans and accrued time off.

For more information and to apply, go to https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/indianasp. Questions about this position can be directed to Region VI Regional Dispatch Manager Angela Starkey at 574-206-2931.

