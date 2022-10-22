Indiana State Police accepting applications for dispatchers at Toll Road Post

(WPTA)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are currently accepting applications for regional dispatchers at the Toll Road Post to staff the Regional Dispatch Center that operates out of the facility located at 52422 County Road 17 in Elkhart County. 

This dispatch center covers the length of the Toll Road as well as the Bremen District. The Bremen District covers Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall, and Kosciusko counties.

Primary responsibilities of a dispatcher are to receive, record, and accurately dispatch information to police personnel, other law enforcement agencies and other support services through the use of a Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) System, Records Management System (RMS), Automatic Vehicle Locator (AVL), Geographic Information System (GIS) and other Regional Dispatch Center resources.

A high school diploma or GED equivalent is required as well as the ability to be seated in a confined area for extended periods of time.

Pay starts at $47,320 per year, but may be adjusted based on education, experience, and training. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plans and accrued time off.

For more information and to apply, go to https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/indianasp. Questions about this position can be directed to Region VI Regional Dispatch Manager Angela Starkey at 574-206-2931.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend Police are responding to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania...
Teen identified as victim in deadly South Bend shooting
One dead after car crashes into overpass on Indiana Toll Road
Police are investigating after a car was discovered buried in the backyard of a California...
Car found buried in backyard of home
Friday Night Football: Week 10 scores and highlights for Michiana teams
The event will take place Friday night from 5 – 10 p.m.
‘Haunted Walk through the Woods’ returns to Elkhart

Latest News

Cassopolis man drowns while kayaking on Belas Lake
Ezra Kipruto Kogei
Goshen College mourns loss of student-athlete who died from injuries suffered in crash
Shah'heed Webster
Officials searching for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident
The victim is described as a 24-year-old white male.
Man seriously hurt in Goshen shooting