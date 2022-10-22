Goshen College mourns loss of student-athlete who died from injuries suffered in crash

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen College community is mourning after a student-athlete died from the injuries he suffered in a car crash earlier this week.

Goshen College officials say Ezra Kipruto Kogei, a sophomore nursing major from Eldoret, Kenya and member of the men’s cross-country team, was involved in a crash in the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 16.

According to a press release sent out by the college, Kogei died from his injuries Saturday. He was being treated at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

The college’s release did not specify any other details about the crash, including location or the injuries Kogei sustained.

A local memorial service is being planned.

To read the full release from Goshen College, click here.

