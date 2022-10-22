GoFundMe set up for Goshen College student-athlete’s funeral, family

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen College community is mourning after a student-athlete died from injuries he suffered in a car crash last week.

Goshen College officials say Ezra Kipruto Kogei, a sophomore nursing major from Eldoret, Kenya, and member of the men’s cross-country team, was involved in a crash in the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 16.

According to a press release sent out by the college, Kogei died from his injuries Saturday. He was being treated at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

Read the full press release from Goshen College here.

The college’s release did not specify any other details about the crash, including the location or the injuries Kogei sustained.

Goshen College will host a service on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. in the Church-Chapel/College Mennonite Church sanctuary. There will also be a live stream of the service here.

You can read the obituary as well as leave messages and memories here.

Kogei’s body will return to his family in Kenya for burial. A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family cover funeral expenses.

“As the eldest son of his widowed mother, Ezra was an essential source of current and future financial support for his family in Eldoret, Kenya,” said Joe Springer, the host parent of Kogei. “Jo-Ann and I are aware of both immediate expenses and longer-term financial needs that Ezra’s family has. Please consider donating generously to our goal. Funds will help cover unexpected costs related to Ezra’s untimely death and continue some of the support he has provided his family in the months ahead.”

To donate to the GoFundMe simply click here.

