Friday Night Football: Week 10 scores and highlights for Michiana teams
(WNDU) - Week 10 of Friday Night Football in Michiana marks the opening round of sectionals for most teams in Indiana and the regular season finale for teams in Michigan.
Here are the scores and highlights:
INDIANA
Class 4A Sectional 17:
Lowell at Culver Academy
New Prairie 47, Kankakee Valley 6
Class 4A Sectional 18:
Logansport 35, Wawasee 14
Northridge 33, Riley 12
NorthWood 48, Washington 14
South Bend St. Joseph at Plymouth
Class 4A Sectional 19:
East Noble 46, Angola 22
Class 3A Sectional 26:
West Noble 26, Mishawaka Marian 14
Lakeland at Knox
Jimtown 55, Clay 0
John Glenn 24, Fairfield 7
Class 3A Sectional 28:
Tippecanoe Valley 50, Peru 0
Class 2A Sectional 33:
LaVille 51, Whiting 6
Wheeler at Bremen
Class 2A Sectional 34:
Lafayette Central Catholic 52, Winamac 8
Rochester 40, Seeger 12
Class 2A Sectional 35:
Fort Wayne Luers 48, Prairie Heights 0
Churubusco 41, Central Noble 0
Manchester 36, Whitko 6
Class 1A Sectional 41:
Bowman Academy at South Central
Culver 50, North Newton 8
Triton 42, Pioneer 6
North Judson at South Newton
Class 1A Sectional 43:
West Central 28, Caston 6
Saturday Game
GLCAC Semifinal
Osceola Grace at Grand Valley Christian (Mich.)
MICHIGAN
Edwardsburg 58, Sturgis 21
Niles 53, Dowagiac 7
North Branch 50, Three Rivers 13
Vicksburg 35, Otsego 0
Centreville at Buchanan
Portland 40, Berrien Springs 6
Benton Harbor at Constantine
Parchment 28, Brandywine 14
St. Joseph 47, Battle Creek Central 29
Portage Central 20, Lakeshore 14
Sand Creek 68, Cassopolis 6
White Cloud at White Pigeon
Watervliet 42, Allegan 10
8-Player Games
Marcellus 64, Eau Claire 24
Mendon 1, Lawrence 0 (Forfeit)
Bangor at Red Arrow
Twin City 56, Bloomingdale 6
Colon 60, Tekonsha 14
Litchfield 69, Burr Oak 28
