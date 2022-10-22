Friday Night Football: Week 10 scores and highlights for Michiana teams

(WNDU) - Week 10 of Friday Night Football in Michiana marks the opening round of sectionals for most teams in Indiana and the regular season finale for teams in Michigan.

Here are the scores and highlights:

INDIANA

Class 4A Sectional 17:

Lowell at Culver Academy

New Prairie 47, Kankakee Valley 6

Class 4A Sectional 18:

Logansport 35, Wawasee 14

Northridge 33, Riley 12

NorthWood 48, Washington 14

South Bend St. Joseph at Plymouth

Class 4A Sectional 19:

East Noble 46, Angola 22

Class 3A Sectional 26:

West Noble 26, Mishawaka Marian 14

Lakeland at Knox

Jimtown 55, Clay 0

John Glenn 24, Fairfield 7

Class 3A Sectional 28:

Tippecanoe Valley 50, Peru 0

Class 2A Sectional 33:

LaVille 51, Whiting 6

Wheeler at Bremen

Class 2A Sectional 34:

Lafayette Central Catholic 52, Winamac 8

Rochester 40, Seeger 12

Class 2A Sectional 35:

Fort Wayne Luers 48, Prairie Heights 0

Churubusco 41, Central Noble 0

Manchester 36, Whitko 6

Class 1A Sectional 41:

Bowman Academy at South Central

Culver 50, North Newton 8

Triton 42, Pioneer 6

North Judson at South Newton

Class 1A Sectional 43:

West Central 28, Caston 6

Saturday Game

GLCAC Semifinal

Osceola Grace at Grand Valley Christian (Mich.)

MICHIGAN

Edwardsburg 58, Sturgis 21

Niles 53, Dowagiac 7

North Branch 50, Three Rivers 13

Vicksburg 35, Otsego 0

Centreville at Buchanan

Portland 40, Berrien Springs 6

Benton Harbor at Constantine

Parchment 28, Brandywine 14

St. Joseph 47, Battle Creek Central 29

Portage Central 20, Lakeshore 14

Sand Creek 68, Cassopolis 6

White Cloud at White Pigeon

Watervliet 42, Allegan 10

8-Player Games

Marcellus 64, Eau Claire 24

Mendon 1, Lawrence 0 (Forfeit)

Bangor at Red Arrow

Twin City 56, Bloomingdale 6

Colon 60, Tekonsha 14

Litchfield 69, Burr Oak 28

