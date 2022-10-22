First Alert Forecast: Sunday will likely bring our warmest temperatures of the month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TONIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight and staying breezy. Low 56°. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies throughout the afternoon. Clouds will build back in Sunday evening. Shower chances return Sunday night into Monday morning as a warm front moves in. High: Near 77°. Low: 58°. Wind: SSE 15-30 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a hit-and-miss shower before 10 AM. High: 74°. Low: 56°. Wind: SSE 10-25 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers develop throughout the late afternoon and evening hours as a cold front approaches from the west. High: 70°. Low: 48°. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Cold front moves through Michiana Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will lead to an increased rain chance Tuesday night into the first half of Wednesday. Behind the cold front, our wind will switch from the south to the northwest by midweek, allowing cooler temperatures to arrive back into the area. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be slightly below average back into the mid-50s. Sunshine and near-average temperatures (upper 50s) will be the theme from Thursday into Friday next week. Halloween weekend is looking dry for now with an increase in cloud cover with highs in the lower 60s. Slight chance of a shower or two for Halloween.

