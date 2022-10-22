COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: UNLV at Notre Dame

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WNDU is your home for Notre Dame football!

16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of Notre Dame’s home game Saturday afternoon against UNLV.

Watch Countdown to Kickoff live from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on WNDU-TV or online at wndu.com/livestream.

Then, watch Notre Dame host UNLV exclusively on NBC’s Peacock streaming service beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend Police are responding to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania...
Teen identified as victim in deadly South Bend shooting
One dead after car crashes into overpass on Indiana Toll Road
Police are investigating after a car was discovered buried in the backyard of a California...
Car found buried in backyard of home
The event will take place Friday night from 5 – 10 p.m.
‘Haunted Walk through the Woods’ returns to Elkhart
Friday Night Football: Week 10 scores and highlights for Michiana teams

Latest News

After three games at The House That Rockne Built so far this year, the Fighting Irish have only...
Irish searching for solutions to home game struggles ahead of matchup against UNLV
Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: UNLV vs. Notre Dame
Irish looking to bounce back against UNLV
Irish were unranked prior to last season
Notre Dame women’s basketball ranked No. 9 in AP Preseason Poll