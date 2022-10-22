Cassopolis man drowns while kayaking on Belas Lake

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 50-year-old Cassopolis man drowned Friday morning while kayaking on Belas Lake.

Deputies were called to the lake just before 7:30 a.m. after a kayak was located adrift at the northwest corner of the lake. The kayak was unoccupied, with hunting equipment floating near the kayak.

Authorities investigated the area and found the owner of the kayak, identified as Terry Allen Westphal, below the surface of the water. They recovered Westphal, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to their investigation, authorities say Westphal fell into the water from his kayak and drowned. An autopsy is pending at Western Michigan University’s WMed Forensic Pathology Center.

The drowning remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies on scene were Newberg Township Ambulance and Cass County Marine Division.

