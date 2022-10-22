Berrien County seeking grant for Silver Beach playground improvements

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Parks Department is applying for a $1 million grant to fund playground improvements at Silver Beach County Park.

According to county officials, the 30-year-old playground equipment is falling apart. It’s also not handicap accessible.

Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say replacing the playground would be the first phase of the Silver Beach County Park master plan, which also includes adding a new concessions building, retail space, bike racks, and much more.

