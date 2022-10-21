Zoo Boo returns to the Potawatomi Zoo this weekend

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is getting in the Halloween spirit.

Zoo Boo returns Friday, October 21 and goes through Sunday, October 23.

Guests can enjoy safe trick-or-treating, pumpkins, decorations, and lights.

There will also be carousel rides and the haunted train ride.

“We could have anywhere from 10,000 - 12,000 thousand people over the weekend,” said Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo. “So, the zoo has purchased over 100,000 pieces of candy. So, lots of good candy. We are really excited for this.”

Zoo Boo will take place from 2 – 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Little Zoo Boo will take place from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Regular admission is $12.

Zoo member admission is $6.

Babies 2-years-old and under are free.

For more information, click here.

