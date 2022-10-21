South Bend woman sentenced to 11 years for meth possession

Frances Bianco
Frances Bianco(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman was sentenced to 11 years in prison for meth possession on Friday.

Frances Bianco, 43, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Bianco was sentenced to 132 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release.

According to case documents, authorities performed a traffic stop on Bianco’s car which led to the recovery of over 50 grams of meth and a gun. At the time, her record revealed she had three prior felony convictions and was on bond at the time of the traffic stop.

