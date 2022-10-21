R.S.V. cases on the rise in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Now to a health alert as R.S.V. cases are sending more and more infants to the hospital across the country.

Reports out of Chicago and Indianapolis are also noting that these cases are popping up earlier in the year than they normally do.

Michiana is facing a similar situation.

R.S.V. results in hospital trips for roughly 1-2% of infants under six months old who get it, but recently hospitals are seeing more toddlers being hospitalized with severe cases of the virus, which is an uncommon trend.

They’re also seeing more infections happening months before R.S.V.’s peak season across the country and in Michiana.

“We’re up to four or five admissions a day just for R.S.V. and these are babies that are very young infants all the way to toddlers,” said Beacon Children’s Medical Director Dr. Kate Dutkiewicz.

She says this unexpected surge in toddlers could be a ripple effect of the pandemic.

“As infants 18 months ago, they weren’t necessarily exposed to viruses that would have led to them having respiratory symptoms earlier and also led to them having some immunity from viruses as they got a little bit older. So now they’re experiencing these things for the first time and are seeming to have a lot worse respiratory symptoms related,” she said.

The number of infections regionally has hospitals leaning on each other as they try and search for open beds.

“We’ve had to take transfers from the Chicago area because those hospitals have been full when we haven’t been full. Then when we’re full we’ve had to divert patients who are calling for admission. We are having to divert them to other places,” Dr. Dutkiewicz said.

R.S.V. symptoms can be similar to common cold symptoms including runny nose, coughing, fever, and decreased appetite. Dr. Dutkiewicz says most cases don’t require hospitalization so your first step is to check with your family doctor if you think your child is infected.

She also says you can reduce the risk of infection in a lot of the same ways we worked to prevent the spread of Covid-19. That means washing hands, avoiding contact with people showing symptoms, and wearing a mask if you’re feeling sick.

