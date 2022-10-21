One killed in Friday afternoon shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in South Bend.

Police were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say there was one victim.

There is no information on any possible suspect(s) at this time.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

