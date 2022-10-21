Notre Dame, Mishawaka, Habitat for Humanity fine-tune affordable housing project

By Monica Murphy
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka, the University of Notre Dame School of Architecture, and Habitat for Humanity fine-tuned a potential project Thursday that would help make housing more affordable in St. Joseph County.

This project would help save families about $7,000 a year on housing costs if it moves forward.

Experts from around the world have been here all week to offer their input and feedback.

They said it is important to do what they can to help those who are struggling in our community.

They have been brainstorming creative ways to help as many people as possible, all while meeting different types of needs.

“How do we create lasting value that’s affordable? We can build a cheap house, but we don’t want to. We want to build a house that will have lasting value. We want a community that will have lasting value,” said Professor of Practice at the University of Notre Dame Marianne Cusato.

They have identified two sites in Mishawaka that could potentially be Habitat projects.

Teams have been working on the sites and came up with a more formal plan on Thursday.

“So, it’s a constant feedback loop. Constantly exchanging ideas, testing through each of the lenses to get an end result that meets as many needs as possible,” said Cusato.

One site would be multi-family homes.

“And even some live-work scenarios where someone could have a little business down on the main floor and maybe have an apartment above. Just some things that might inspire some people that never thought that could be a Habitat for Humanity project,” said CEO of Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County Jim Williams.

The second site is larger, which gives them an opportunity to be more creative.

“And that one has its own unique opportunities and challenges. There’s some water drainage issues because it’s more hilly,” said Williams.

There is still no final plan, but they are one step closer.

“Draw it up. Actually make it into a report that is something we can actually hand to Habitat with drawings that are a little clearer,” said Cusato.

The project could potentially help 80 families become homeowners.

They are still going to have conversations with the community.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue following this story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
Mullen Automotive finalizes purchase of ELMS plant in Mishawaka
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Trick-or-Treat WNDU
Halloween 2022: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
Mississippi State University confirmed the death of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland.
Freshman football player found dead days before his birthday: ‘We are heartbroken’

Latest News

3 sent to hospital after stolen car chase in Goshen
Michiana women leaders receive accolades at YWCA ‘Tribute to Women Dinner.'
Michiana women leaders receive accolades at YWCA’s ‘Tribute to Women Dinner’
Michiana women leaders given accolades at YWCA's 'A Tribute to Women Dinner.'
Michiana women leaders given accolades at YWCA's 'A Tribute to Women Dinner'
WNDU's Monica Murphy delves into the partnership between Mishawaka, Notre Dame, and Habitat for...
Partnership to make housing more affordable