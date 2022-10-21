Notre Dame, Mishawaka, Habitat for Humanity fine-tune affordable housing project

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka, the University of Notre Dame School of Architecture, and Habitat for Humanity fine-tuned a potential project Thursday that would help make housing more affordable in St. Joseph County.

This project would help save families about $7,000 a year on housing costs if it moves forward.

Experts from around the world have been here all week to offer their input and feedback.

They said it is important to do what they can to help those who are struggling in our community.

They have been brainstorming creative ways to help as many people as possible, all while meeting different types of needs.

“How do we create lasting value that’s affordable? We can build a cheap house, but we don’t want to. We want to build a house that will have lasting value. We want a community that will have lasting value,” said Professor of Practice at the University of Notre Dame Marianne Cusato.

They have identified two sites in Mishawaka that could potentially be Habitat projects.

Teams have been working on the sites and came up with a more formal plan on Thursday.

“So, it’s a constant feedback loop. Constantly exchanging ideas, testing through each of the lenses to get an end result that meets as many needs as possible,” said Cusato.

One site would be multi-family homes.

“And even some live-work scenarios where someone could have a little business down on the main floor and maybe have an apartment above. Just some things that might inspire some people that never thought that could be a Habitat for Humanity project,” said CEO of Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County Jim Williams.

The second site is larger, which gives them an opportunity to be more creative.

“And that one has its own unique opportunities and challenges. There’s some water drainage issues because it’s more hilly,” said Williams.

There is still no final plan, but they are one step closer.

“Draw it up. Actually make it into a report that is something we can actually hand to Habitat with drawings that are a little clearer,” said Cusato.

The project could potentially help 80 families become homeowners.

They are still going to have conversations with the community.

