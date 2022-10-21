Michiana women leaders receive accolades at YWCA’s ‘Tribute to Women Dinner’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The YWCA of North Central Indiana presented its Woman of the Year Award, to not one, not two, but five women leaders!

Why?

It’s the first time in history that women are in charge, at the same time, at five local colleges and universities! Women are in charge at IU South Bend, Bethel, Saint Mary’s, Ivy Tech, and Goshen College.

The leaders received their awards at the “YWCA Tribute to Women Dinner” on Thursday.

16 News Now’s Tricia Sloma emceed the event! She was also recognized with an award for her community service. She sat down with these women to better understand what inspired them to become leaders.

Join us for the special half-hour broadcast this Saturday night!

“I would say many things but the most important thing I would say is, ‘Don’t underestimate yourself,’” said Susan Elrod, Chancellor at IUSB. “You can do whatever you want if you put your mind to it, and you know in your heart you can do it, because you can.”

Tune in for “A Tribute To Women,” honoring the 2022 YWCA Women of the Year, Saturday, at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.