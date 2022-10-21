Michiana women leaders receive accolades at YWCA’s ‘Tribute to Women Dinner’

Michiana women leaders receive accolades at YWCA ‘Tribute to Women Dinner.'
Michiana women leaders receive accolades at YWCA ‘Tribute to Women Dinner.'(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The YWCA of North Central Indiana presented its Woman of the Year Award, to not one, not two, but five women leaders!

Why?

It’s the first time in history that women are in charge, at the same time, at five local colleges and universities! Women are in charge at IU South Bend, Bethel, Saint Mary’s, Ivy Tech, and Goshen College.

The leaders received their awards at the “YWCA Tribute to Women Dinner” on Thursday.

16 News Now’s Tricia Sloma emceed the event! She was also recognized with an award for her community service. She sat down with these women to better understand what inspired them to become leaders.

Join us for the special half-hour broadcast this Saturday night!

“I would say many things but the most important thing I would say is, ‘Don’t underestimate yourself,’” said Susan Elrod, Chancellor at IUSB. “You can do whatever you want if you put your mind to it, and you know in your heart you can do it, because you can.”

Tune in for “A Tribute To Women,” honoring the 2022 YWCA Women of the Year, Saturday, at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
Mullen Automotive finalizes purchase of ELMS plant in Mishawaka
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Trick-or-Treat WNDU
Halloween 2022: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
Mississippi State University confirmed the death of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland.
Freshman football player found dead days before his birthday: ‘We are heartbroken’

Latest News

Notre Dame, Mishawaka, Habitat for Humanity fine-tune affordable housing project
Notre Dame, Mishawaka, Habitat for Humanity fine-tune affordable housing project
3 sent to hospital after stolen car chase in Goshen
Michiana women leaders given accolades at YWCA's 'A Tribute to Women Dinner.'
Michiana women leaders given accolades at YWCA's 'A Tribute to Women Dinner'
WNDU's Monica Murphy delves into the partnership between Mishawaka, Notre Dame, and Habitat for...
Partnership to make housing more affordable