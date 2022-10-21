Man pleads guilty in hit-and-run crash that killed Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student

By 16 News Now and Carli Luca
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - A Fulton County man pleaded guilty to his role in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Thursday.

27-year-old Gage Rogers first told police he thought he hit a deer in Akron in Nov. 2021.

He actually hit and injured a 15-year-old boy. He also hit and killed 12-year-old Brelynna Felix, a Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student.

According to the Times-Union, Rogers admitted to leaving the scene of that crash as part of a plea agreement.

His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2023.

