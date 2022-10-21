John Beers Road to have eastbound traffic closures this weekend

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - John Beers Road is under a traffic alert this weekend!

No eastbound traffic will be allowed between Cleveland Avenue and Demorrow Road. It will be closed Saturday and Sunday for workers to mill and resurface.

It will not act as a one-lane road with flaggers during the closure, so make sure you do not go this way if you are heading east this weekend.

