First Alert Forecast: Heading into the 70s Over the Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine to end the week. With the combination of sunshine and a nice breeze out of the south and west. The warmth will begin to push back into Michiana. Highs will likely get into the middle to upper 60s, closing in on 70 degrees throughout the day. It may be breezy from time to time, otherwise a very nice end to the week! High of 70 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A very nice and warm October evening for some football! Friday night football games will have clear skies and temperatures in the lower to middle 60s throughout the games. Overnight the lows fall into the lower 50s under the clear skies. The breeze will stick around from the south, between 10-15 miles per hour. Low of 50 degrees. Winds S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Getting even warmer into the weekend! With another Notre Dame home football game. This will be the best football weather for late October. Highs in the middle 70s during the day under mostly sunny skies. There is no chance of rain until Monday. High of 75 degrees. Winds S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies and temperatures reaching the middle 70s again to end the weekend. What a beautiful October weekend to get things done around the house or enjoy the late season warmth! High of 75 degrees. Winds 2 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: That will allow the much above average temperatures to linger into early next week. Highs in the lower to middle 70s are likely from through Tuesday. Then some rain chances will move back into the forecast for the middle of next week. Another batch of temperatures in the 50s will likely follow that through the end of the month of October. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, October 20th, 2022

Thursday’s High: 58

Thursday’s Low: 30

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.