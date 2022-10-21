Elkhart Police investigating after young boy found wandering by himself

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a young boy was found wandering around by himself early Friday morning.

The boy was found in the area of Conn Avenue and E. Emerald Street. Prior to being identified, the boy, who is approximately 4 years old, told police his name is “Roman.”

Once again, Elkhart Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

PRESS RELEASES FROM THE ELKHART POLICE DEPARTMENT:

UPDATE: This child has been identified, and we thank the public and the media for its help spreading the word.

This incident remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male juvenile found wandering early

this morning in the area of Conn Avenue and E Emerald St, Elkhart. He is a white male, approximately 4 years old,

and told police officers his name is “Roman.”

If you have any information regarding his identity, please call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.

