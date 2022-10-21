40+ businesses participate in St. Joe Today’s ‘Pumpkins on Parade’

By Samantha Albert
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH, MI. (WNDU) - Started after the pandemic to support local business, the Pumpkins on Parade decorating contest invites businesses in Southwest Michigan to decorate a pumpkin.

“We have over 40 locations participating. So, some are in downtown. They’re spread throughout Southwest Michigan. We’ve got about ten to fifteen that are outside of downtown too,” said Daniele Crevier, the Events and Operations Manager for St. Joe Today.

Decorated pumpkins will be displayed in storefronts from now until October 31st.

The community is invited to view them before casting a vote on their favorite.

“They just really enjoy it. Seeing their creativity, and it’s just really fun to see what they come up with every year,” said Crevier.

Employees told 16 News Now that since Pumpkins on Parade began, after businesses were shut down due to the pandemic, the event really helped to brin g in customers.

“And then to get so involved in Halloween, and it’s a big supporter for not only White Pine, but all of the merchants in St. Joseph and this town, is amazing. So, it’s just fun when everyone comes together, especially after all the slow down after Covid and everything so it’s fun that everybody’s kind of reviving,” said Mary DiStefano, a Sales Rep at White Pine Winery.

White Pine Winery won Pumpkins on Parade last year, but this year competitors told 16 News Now, they’ve stepped up their game, and won’t go out without a friendly fight.

“I think of this town as a little Hallmark town. There’s always like fun things to do. And the St. Joe Today is just, they’re always behind how many more things can we create to draw attention to this town and get people here. Which helps out us businesses,” said Stacey Germain, a Manager at Perennial Accents.

For a complete list of participating locations, click here.

