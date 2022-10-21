3 taken to hospital after stolen car chase in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A stolen car chase in Goshen ended with three people going to the hospital on Thursday.

According to the Goshen Police Department, officers tried to stop a stolen car in the late afternoon. The car then led officers on a short pursuit before colliding with 2 additional vehicles at W. Pike Street and N. 2nd Street.

An 86-year-old woman was transported to a hospital to be checked out for injuries. Her condition is unclear at this time.

The suspects, two men, were checked and treated for injuries at a hospital before being transported to jail.

The identities of the men have not been released at this time.

