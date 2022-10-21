3 taken to hospital after stolen car chase in Goshen

On Thursday, a stolen car chase in Goshen led to three people needing to be sent to the hospital.
On Thursday, a stolen car chase in Goshen led to three people needing to be sent to the hospital.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A stolen car chase in Goshen ended with three people going to the hospital on Thursday.

According to the Goshen Police Department, officers tried to stop a stolen car in the late afternoon. The car then led officers on a short pursuit before colliding with 2 additional vehicles at W. Pike Street and N. 2nd Street.

An 86-year-old woman was transported to a hospital to be checked out for injuries. Her condition is unclear at this time.

The suspects, two men, were checked and treated for injuries at a hospital before being transported to jail.

The identities of the men have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
Mullen Automotive finalizes purchase of ELMS plant in Mishawaka
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Trick-or-Treat WNDU
Halloween 2022: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
Mississippi State University confirmed the death of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland.
Freshman football player found dead days before his birthday: ‘We are heartbroken’

Latest News

An inspector weighed in on the suggestion that St. Joseph County elections are corrupt and not...
St. Joseph Co. poll inspector speaks out amid ballot security controversy
Indiana Democrats visit South Bend to discuss reproductive healthcare, contraceptive access on...
Indiana Democrats visit South Bend to discuss reproductive healthcare, contraceptive access
The St. Joseph County Election Board stopped short of making the training mandatory for poll...
Non-confrontational training to be offered to St. Joseph Co. election workers
On Thursday, an Indiana voter casts his ballot early at the County-City Building in South Bend.
Early voting off to strong start in St. Joseph County